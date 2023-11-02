Tree Island Steel (TSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of TSL stock opened at C$2.94 on Thursday. Tree Island Steel has a 52-week low of C$2.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

