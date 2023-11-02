Tree Island Steel (TSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2023

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSLGet Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

Shares of TSL stock opened at C$2.94 on Thursday. Tree Island Steel has a 52-week low of C$2.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.19.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About Tree Island Steel

(Get Free Report)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

Read More

Earnings History for Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.