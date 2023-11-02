Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading Down 0.2%

Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.