TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. 60 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

