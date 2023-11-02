TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (BATS:MAYZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. 60 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.34.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF (MAYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (May) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.