Truist Financial Cuts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $155.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $158.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

