Truist Financial Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $81.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $122.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.