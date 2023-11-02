Truist Financial Trims Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price to $483.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $600.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $456.56 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $328.20 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $1,972,981.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $12,989,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

