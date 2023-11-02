TTP Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TTP Investments Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Apple comprises 12.2% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.97 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.96 and its 200 day moving average is $179.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

