Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading 3.2% Higher

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 46,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 100,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$214.19 million, a PE ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tudor Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia.

