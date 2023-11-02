Tufton Capital Management Has $7.97 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

