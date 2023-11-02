Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) EVP Eric J. Gehringer Sells 1,274 Shares

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $207.56 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Union Pacific

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 36,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

