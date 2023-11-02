Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM opened at $42.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.