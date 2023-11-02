Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.92.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
