Ushio (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

