V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. V.F. traded as low as $13.79 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 2578581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
