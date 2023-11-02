VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.59 and last traded at $14.58. 3,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 9,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth $444,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter valued at about $176,000.

About VanEck Social Sentiment ETF

The VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund holds 75 US-listed firms with the most positive investor sentiment online. The fund uses a proprietary AI model to select and weight stocks. BUZZ was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

