Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $72.75 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.2% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

