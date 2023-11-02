Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Down 1.3%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.46). 13,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 20,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.47).

Vector Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 35.94. The company has a market cap of £17.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03.

Vector Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

About Vector Capital

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Berkhamsted, the United Kingdom.

