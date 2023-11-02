VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:EATV – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF Company Profile

The VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF (EATV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of global companies considered to be driving plant-based innovation regarding food and materials trend.

