Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Trading Down 5.1%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.11. 145,076 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 25,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Venus Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Venus Acquisition stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Free Report) by 236.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Venus Acquisition worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Acquisition Company Profile

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

