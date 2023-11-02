Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,957 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Veris Residential stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veris Residential presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veris Residential

In other Veris Residential news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $1,883,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

