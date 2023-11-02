Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.77.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

VET stock opened at C$20.14 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.55 and a 52 week high of C$34.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of C$471.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 3.2965404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

