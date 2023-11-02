Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Trading Down 2.2%

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
