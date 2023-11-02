Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

In related news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.42. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

