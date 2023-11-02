Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,020 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 37,224.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 287,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 888.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 239,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 634.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 136,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.60 million, a P/E ratio of -46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.55). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $38.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -461.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Commercial

About Gladstone Commercial

(Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.