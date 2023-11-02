Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. William Blair started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $18.77 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $499.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.07). Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $128,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 504,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,918,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

