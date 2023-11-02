Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PNM Resources by 139.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 1,459.2% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PNM. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PNM

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.