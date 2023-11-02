Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

