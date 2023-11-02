Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 663 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $65.32 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,463,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,463,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,609 in the last ninety days. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

