Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,900 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of LGND opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.02 million, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.79.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

