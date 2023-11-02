Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Price Performance

JOE stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.33. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 38,500 shares of St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,430,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,943,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,064,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $2,887,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,397,904.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $2,430,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,943,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,064,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,600 shares of company stock worth $19,241,103. Corporate insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

