Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.15%.

CIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

