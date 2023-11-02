Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

