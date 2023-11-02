Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Brink’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCO
Brink’s Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90.
Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.
Brink’s Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brink’s
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.