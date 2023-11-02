Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brink’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Brink’s by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

