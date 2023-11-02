Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth approximately $36,915,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $17,401,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 165.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,343,000 after purchasing an additional 58,476 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BANF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.3 %

BANF opened at $81.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

BancFirst Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.