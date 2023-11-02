Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,412,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,646,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 275,574 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $8,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 310,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 162,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE B opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.