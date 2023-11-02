Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $688,000 Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,626,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 744,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 231,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 231,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,810,651.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,699.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DCOM opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

