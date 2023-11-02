Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $701,000 Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 3.7 %

FYBR stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 774,122 shares of company stock worth $12,118,485. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.22.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

