Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $710,000 Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SunOpta by 578.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SunOpta during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in SunOpta by 396.8% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 216,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in SunOpta by 19.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunOpta news, Director Lovas Katrina Houde sold 45,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,586 shares in the company, valued at $886,978.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $446.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho began coverage on SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on STKL

SunOpta Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.