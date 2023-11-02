Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $763,000 Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $33,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace bought 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $242,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.1 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.62. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

