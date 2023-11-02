Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $782,000 Stock Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 113.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 47,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orion by 49.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion alerts:

Orion Price Performance

OEC opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.83 million. Orion had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 5.92%. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Orion S.A. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Insider Activity at Orion

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 15,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $323,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 771,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,661,175.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.