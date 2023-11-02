Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $796,000 Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11,888.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 1.2 %

RRGB stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.73. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.30 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 232.98% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 61,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $627,326.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,663,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,097,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,463.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 61,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $627,326.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,663,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,097,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 136,116 shares of company stock worth $1,256,247. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

