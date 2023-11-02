Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $827,000 Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,341,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 234,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $31,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Premier Financial

Premier Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

PFC stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $634.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $30.80.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

About Premier Financial

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.