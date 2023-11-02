Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Amedisys by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED stock opened at $91.44 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,306.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMED. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.71.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

