Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 106,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,739.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $848,966. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $963,186. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TMDX. TheStreet raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. TransMedics Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransMedics Group

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

