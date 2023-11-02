Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $684,000 in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 29.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345,344 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 16.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after purchasing an additional 266,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRQ. Barclays increased their price target on Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

DRQ opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $783.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.80 and a beta of 1.03. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

