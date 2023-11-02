Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 11.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 19.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 18,983.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Shares of WMK opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.13. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $90.41.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

