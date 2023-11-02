Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Dorman Products by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dorman Products by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 679.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DORM. TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Dorman Products Price Performance

DORM stock opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.29. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.20). Dorman Products had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.