Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $770,000 Investment in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 622.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $147,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $268,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $487,850 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 3.4 %

CABA stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.49.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Further Reading

