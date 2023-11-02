Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 61,208 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,922,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,162 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $33,131,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 4,723.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,317,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 36.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,333,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLMN. TheStreet downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $380.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.