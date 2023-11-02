Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

